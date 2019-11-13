HRDF to train 1,000 women a year through housewife training programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) plans to train 1,000 women annually through its Housewives Enhancement and Reactivate Talent Scheme (Hearts) programme.

HRDF chief executive Elanjelian Venugopal said that it has managed to teach women various new skillsets under its pilot training programme.

“They (women) can sign up for the programme on a part-time basis to avoid neglect from their family obligations or other duties.

“This flexible arrangement will enable participation even from women in the workforce,“ he told theSun after the HRDF Deepavali celebration and the launch of the Hearts initiative and Career Comeback programme with Talent Corp.

Elanjelian said for women in Sabah and Sarawak, the HRDF has programmes that train housewives to become trainers. He said this can help alleviate the lack of trainers in both states.

The programme is open to women aged between 25 and 60. Participants will learn to master new skills which they can use to make a source of income of in support of their families.

He said there are 15 training programmes to select from, which include translation, editing, train-the-trainer, social media management, even a Halal Green Islamic Cleaning programme and more.

“We are also providing training programmes for those in the B40 group and this is not limited to women only,” Elanjelian informed.

“We hope to train about 1,500 to 2,500 people a year and kick-start the programmes by either next month or early next year,” he added.

The HRDF is already fine-tuning the details. But first, they need to determine the courses needed, all which he says will align with the current economic shift.