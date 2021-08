GEORGE TOWN: Hospital Sungai Bakap (HSB) says a man who died from gastrointestinal bleeding has gone unclaimed since Aug 8 and is urging relatives to come forward for the body.

His name was Abdul Rahman Abdullah, 53, and his last known address was Bandar Manjalara Kepong, Selangor.

The hospital’s forensic department spokesperson said “he was found on the side of the road in Seberang Jaya on July 29 and admitted to Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) with gastrointestinal bleeding.

“He was discharged from HSJ on Aug 5 and transferred to HSB to be cared for, but died on Aug 8 (around 11.30pm). Till now the hospital has been unable to locate his family members.”

The statement also urged anyone with information to get in touch with the HSB forensic department for burial arrangements. — Bernama