HSB looking for next-of-kin to claim remains of elderly man

NIBONG TEBAL: Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) is looking for the relatives of an elderly man who died at the hospital on Friday to claim his body.

HSB spokesperson said the victim, identified as Teoh Choon Wan, 64, passed away at 8.27 pm due to acute coronary syndrome related to COVID-19.

“The elderly man whose last address was at No 21, Lebuh King in Georgetown near here initially received treatment at Penang Hospital (HPP) on Nov 5 before he was transferred to HSB on Nov 26 for further treatment.

“The victim died on Friday and the police had gone to the address but found the house empty and checks made by the National Registration Department also did not find any information about his family members or next-of-kin,” he said in a statement today.

The hospital urged anyone with information to get in touch with HSB for burial arrangements. - Bernama