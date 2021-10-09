HSN 2021 joy-filled celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a joyful day as the National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 was celebrated with various sports activities held physically and virtually across the country in accordance with the new norms today.

Themed ‘Towards Sporting Nation’, HSN 2021 was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri in Putrajaya this morning.

In Negeri Sembilan, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin expressed his appreciation to the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) for making HSN a national agenda to create a healthy and fit society.

He said if KBS could perform well in creating an active generation, it would indirectly assist the Health Ministry (MOH) in taking care of the health of the people in the country.

“If KBS does not help create an active generation, MOH will face a huge problem in the future,” he said.

In Putrajaya, apart from the main route where people were seen cycling and running, several ministries also organised sports activities at their respective ministries, in line with the launching of the HSN 2021 celebration at the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa participated in the Zumba dance exercise and took a ‘penalty kick’ as a symbolic launch of HSN 2021 at the ministry level, with the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek also present.

Meanwhile, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan took part in a cycling activity from the ministry in Precinct 3 to the lakeside in Precinct 19 to plant Cempaka trees, while Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid with the ministry members participated in aerobic exercise.

In Johor, Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government, through the Johor Masterplan 2030, had allocated more than RM12 million to implement various sports-related programmes, in a bid to boost the sector and make Johor a major sports power in the region.

“Of the total, we allocate RM5 million for the Grit Johor Programme 2030 and RM1.52 million to empower sports associations so that the management will be more systematic in line with the guidelines set by the Johor Sports Council,” he said.

-

In Kuala Terengganu, the opening ceremony of the state-level HSN 2021 celebration was held behind closed doors at Wisma Darul Iman, attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and 100 guests.

In his speech, Ahmad Samsuri said various physical and virtual sports activities have been implemented from early September to October, including virtual ride, virtual orienteering hike, scuba diving introductory course, webinar on ‘Nelangnya Sukang Terengganu’ and a talkshow on HSN 2021.

In Perak, Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad launched the state-level HSN 2021 celebration by participating in the 10,000 Steps Walking Programme in Stadium Perak, while various other activities including the Aerobics@Jom Aerofit Programme, Leisure Cycling Program and presentation of aid to the Perak SUKMA Contingent were also held to enliven the celebration.

In Melaka, about 25,000 participants including students took part in the hybrid celebration of HSN 2021 in three districts from yesterday until Sunday, involving activities such as kayaking, cycling, fun walk and e-sports.

Meanwhile, Labuan celebrates HSN 2021 with cycling events (road and mountain bike trails), followed by a kayaking event at the Labuan International Sports Complex, officiated by Senator Datuk Bashir Alias.

In Kedah, Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor officiated the celebration in Dataran Chenang, Langkawi, and urged the people in the state to make sports activities a platform to foster good relations with family members and the community.

In Sabah, the celebration began at 7 am with the ‘Kayuhan Sihat’ Programme joined by 70 participants comprising members of the state KBS and relevant agencies at the Likas Sports Complex, and was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hajiji said HSN was the best platform to inculcate sports culture among the people and in turn, boost the development of the sports sector in Sabah.

In Selangor, HSN 2021 was celebrated in a moderate manner by about 500 participants of the ‘Selangor Bersukan’ Programme 2021 held at the paragliding landing site, Bukit Jugra.

A check by Bernama found that the people started to come to the site from 8 am to join various activities including a three-kilometre fun run to the top of Bukit Jugra, aerobics and paragliding shows.

In Kelantan, the celebration of HSN 2021 was filled with various activities including football clinics, aerobics, petanque, lawn bowl and archery competitions as well as heavy lifting and powerlifting shows at the Youth and Sports Complex in Panji, Kota Bharu.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man hit a Woodball game ball as a gimmick to launch the HSN 2021 celebration at the Youth and Sports Department Complex.- Bernama