HSP 3.0 offers more comprehensive free health screening for employees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) offers its contributors a free health screening with a more comprehensive scope of health tests through Health Screening Programme 3.0 (HSP 3.0)

The HSP 3.0, which was offered since May 16 and will end on Dec 31, targets more than 2.2 million Socso-insured workers aged between 40 and 59, including those who have previously undergone health screening under the programme.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Mustapha Sakmud said the health screening could lead to early detection and treatment to avoid more serious complications that come with very high treatment costs.

“Based on the HSP analysis for 2022, 42 per cent of workers were found to be obese, 14.1 per cent have diabetes, 27.9 per cent have hypertension and 61.2 per cent have high cholesterol,” he said when launching the programme today.

The third series of HSP is being carried out in collaboration with UEM Edgenta Berhad (UEM Edgenta).

Meanwhile, Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said special attention must be paid to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as severe NCDs could affect a person’s ability to work or cause early death.

“Employees are the most important asset for any organisation to drive operations and businesses. Therefore, the health status of employees is closely linked to the productivity and profit of the company,“ he said.

Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd managing director Shaiful Subhan said the initiative would ensure that the employees remain healthy and productive.

“A total of 470 employees took part in the health screening. We expect this programme to continue for 2,700 more eligible workers,“ he said.

The HSP 3.0 or the Post-COVID-19 Health Screening Programme is one of the social security protection initiatives entrusted by the government to the ministry through Socso under Budget 2023.- Bernama