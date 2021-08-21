HTAR returns 80 units of oxygen concentrator devices to MAEPS PKRC

SHAH ALAM: The Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in (HTAR) Klang has decided to return the 80 units of the oxygen concentrator devices that were loaned by the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

HTAR, in a post on its official Facebook, said the machines would be returned following the declining number of Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

“Millions thanks to MAEPS PKRC 2.0, especially to its director, Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim, for lending 80 units of ‘Oxygen Concentrator’ machines to HTAR during the ‘disaster’ period,“ read the statement.

As such, it said, the Logistics Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) would restructure requirements of the equipment for use in other states with increase in patient admissions.

On Wednesday, Bernama reported that the number of daily admissions of Covid-19 patients to receive treatment at HTAR had dropped by more than 50 per cent the past week.

HTAR director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi said the hospital previously received about 400 cases of Covid-19 patients to receive treatment daily, but the number had decreased to around 170 patients recently.-Bernama