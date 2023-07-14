HTAR to investigate death of 10-year-old child: Director

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang will conduct an investigation into the recent death of a 10-year-old child while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Its director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi said that he was referring to a viral video clip on TikTok, regarding the matter, after the child attended the HTAR Emergency and Trauma Department with the parent on July 9.

“This matter is under thorough investigation by the hospital. The patient's condition while receiving treatment at HTAR was weak. The patient was given appropriate treatment by emergency medical specialists.

“However, this patient could not be saved, and the cause of death is still under investigation by the HTAR Forensic Medicine Department,” he said in a statement.

Zulkarnain said that the hospital conveys its condolences and sympathised with what the deceased's family is going through.

“The hospital will contact the family for further discussion regarding this case,” he said. -Bernama