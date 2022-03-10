Hub for honing creativity and innovative skills launched

JOHOR BARU: A design, technology and innovation hub aimed at cultivating interest in science, technology, innovation and economics (STIE) and to help improve innovation creation skills quality in the community was launched yesterday at the Rural Community Centre (PKD) in Kluang, near here.

The hub, launched by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) together with the Rural Development Ministry, is located at the Keluarga Malaysia STIE Design Space as a convenient facility that provides a hub platform for design, technology and innovation for the community.

The STIE Keluarga Malaysia Design Space at PKD Layang-Layang is the fourth developed by Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia, one of the agencies under Mosti and is the first with support from the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB).

According to KPLB Deputy Minister ll Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, the implementation of STIE in PKD Layang-Layang was selected as a pilot project in the implementation of the Keluarga Malaysia STIE project in rural areas.

“This STIE programme benefits the local community working on creative ideas and injecting innovative elements especially among rural youth.

“In addition, skilled rural community on STIE can generate income and create employment through innovation product prototypes and develop activities to pre-commercial stage and replicate these innovative projects to other communities,” he said.

Hasbi explained that there are 191 PKD throughout the country, including Sabah and Sarawak, aimed at helping to improve digital literacy and the well-being of people outside the city.

“These PKD are managed by a manager and assisted by the KPLB state office as the coordinator. PKD function as community training centres for women’s activities, volunteering and local services, and the product collection of rural entrepreneurs will continue to be strengthened in line with the Rural Development Policy,” he said.

Hasbi added that an allocation of RM3 million in Rolling Plan 2 of the 12th Malaysia Plan for the PKD empowerment programme has been approved and development is seen as capable to empowering PKD in addition to providing benefits to the rakyat in rural areas.

Also present at the event yesterday was Mosti Secretary-General Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan and KPLB Secretary-General Datuk Ramlan Harun.