Huge blaze at old EPF building in Jalan Gasing

KUALA LUMPUR: The old building of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) on Jalan Gasing in Petaling Jaya, near here, caught fire again today, the second blaze in five years.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor said no casualties were reported in the incident.

He said they received an emergency call at 10.39 am and firemen reached the location about six minutes later.

More than 20 personnel from the Section 7, Serdang, Puchong, Pantai Dalam and Hang Tuah stations were dispatched to the scene.

“The fire affected only the fourth and fifth floors of the building. We brought the blaze under control at 11.08 am.

“Alhamdulillah, there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is still being investigated,” he told reporters at the scene. - Bernama