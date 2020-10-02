Huge Covid risk if snap polls held now

NOW is not the time for a snap general election, say top medical experts, citing the lessons Malaysians should have learnt from last week’s Sabah state election.

Virologist Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit said the spate of new Covid-19 cases reported in a number of areas in Peninsular Malaysia following the Sabah polls was a cause for concern.

“At present, we still can’t tell how serious the situation is. (We have to) wait for two weeks to come to grips with it.

“In the next two weeks, there will be more new cases not only in Sabah but also in the Peninsular, as more people return from Sabah,” Lam was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily yesterday.

The Universiti Malaya academician stressed that the authorities should take the Covid-19 outbreaks following the Sabah election as a warning.

“Many people have speculated that the federal government might call for a snap election following its victory in Sabah. I feel this is going to be a wrong decision (should it happen).”

It will be regrettable if an election is held when there is a big number of daily new Covid-19 cases, said Lam.

He believed the rate of transmission during a snap general election would be much higher than during the Sabah polls.

“During the campaign period, there will be many huge political gatherings, ceramah, door-to-door visits as well as social gatherings.

“At the same time, outstation voters will be returning to their hometowns to vote.

“There will also be the mobilisation of Election Commission (EC) and public security personnel, including those from the police and military.

“A snap election will also be an additional burden on frontline health workers. On top of this, the cost will definitely be higher, which the government can ill-afford.”

Lam said if a snap election is unavoidable, we should learn from Singapore and South Korea.

Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy concurred with Lam, saying the recent spate of new Covid-19 cases has made it unsuitable for a snap polls to be held.

He told Sinchew.com.my that despite the EC’s stringent standard operating procedures for the Sabah polls, it could be seen from the number of new cases during the campaign period that a slight lapse by anyone involved could see infections spiking.

“We could see people hugging during the campaign, this is the (Malaysian) culture, and it is hard to avoid. Now is not the right time to hold an election,” he said.

“If the government insists on a snap election, it should first consult the Health Ministry as well as gather feedback from the public.”