Huge effort to address scourge of little vermin

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall uses around five tonnes of rat poison a year to control the rodent problem in the city, with its pest and vector control unit spending about RM40,000 on such expenditure.

The amount does not include the unit’s other expenses, including manpower, public education and its ongoing cash-for-rat programme in infested areas.

City Hall Environment and Health Department senior deputy director Dr Nor Halizam Ismail said the department received between 300 and 400 complaints regarding rat infestations annually. It attended to 356 such complaints last year.

She said the money, time and effort spent on pest control can be complemented by public assistance, with the proper disposal of waste, good hygiene and by keeping homes and commercial areas clean.

“City Hall hopes (that) city dwellers will join us and ensure cleanliness in the city is well maintained and food waste is properly disposed.”

Nor Halizam said the reproduction rate of rats is very high and a single female could give birth 10 times a year, producing up to 50 mice in total.

“Rat control exercises need to be done holistically, together with owners and tenants of wet markets, food courts and restaurants, to ensure the rodent population is kept in check,” she told theSun.

The pest and vector control unit periodically carries out rat control exercises at locations it classifies as “high risk”, such as wet markets and food courts, she said, adding that the unit often places rat poison in passageways.

In restaurants, food courts and other public markets, Nor Halizam said the pest and vector control unit also schedules preventive measures to control the rat population, it does not just act on complaints from residents or business operators.

“Some restaurant operators cooperate with us and we have supplied them with rat traps. We have also placed poison in holes near drains, after we have ensured that the placement and use of the poison poses no risk to humans and other animals,” she said, adding that the rat carcasses are usually collected every two or three days.

City Hall also ensures that its waste management contractor, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, collects domestic waste every day from locations that have rodent issues.

Nor Halizam advised the public, especially those working at restaurants, food courts and public markets to dispose rubbish properly at designated areas and ensure that it is sealed in plastic bags.

The City Hall Environment and Health Department has 53 staff, 15 of whom are with the pest and vector control unit.

Public markets that are involved in pest control programmes include the ones at Pudu, Raja Bot, Sentul, Jinjang North, Lucky Gardens in Bangsar, Jalan Alor in Bukit Bintang and the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang.