Huge tree crashes onto cars in Labuan

LABUAN: A large pine tree crashed onto several cars at a parking zone opposite the Financial Park Complex in downtown here during heavy rain and strong winds today.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at about 11 am.

An eye witness, Adnan Talipuddin told Bernama that he was outside of the complex and about to enter his food kiosk in the premises when the tree fell.

“During the strong winds with heavy downpour, several Ramadan Bazaar tents were blown away and later on, I saw a huge tree suddenly falling onto several cars parked in the parking lot in front of this complex,” he said.

He said at least five cars were damaged and that it was the first time such an incident occurred in the parking zone.

Car owners and several concerned road users were also seen rushing to check on the condition of the affected cars, and it was lucky that neither the passengers nor the drivers were in the vehicles during the incident.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail said a distress call was received at 11.30 am and seven firemen from the Kg Jawa Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene.

A check by Bernama at around 12.30 pm revealed that firemen and council personnel were still working to clear the debris. - Bernama