Huge waves attract surfers to Teluk Kalong

CHUKAI: When the North East Monsoon season arrives, the big waves and strong winds caused concern among fishermen, but for fans of water surfing, it is the time they have been waiting for.

For the surfers, the bigger the waves, the higher will be their adrenalin level to show their skills as the ‘conqueror’ of the waves.

A fan of the extreme sport, Kamil Izzat Hazmi Mahmud, 25, is prepared to drive for a distance of 333 kilometres from Damansara, in Kuala Lumpur, despite the uncertain weather conditions, just to go to Teluk Kalong, here, to “tame the violent waves” there.

“Usually when the Northeast Monsoon starts, which is November to March, the coastal areas in the East Coast state, including Cherating and Teluk Kalong, are the focus of surfers because of the waves.

“My love for the sport started in December last year after seeing the surfing skills of my friends when we were on vacation at Cherating Beach. That started me learning to surf,” he said.

He describes water surfing as safer and with less risk of injury, compared to skateboarding.

For those new to the extreme sport, Kamil suggested that they use a ‘soft-top’ type board because it is lighter and floats easily.

“The soft-top is softer and ‘foamie’, and the price is even cheaper which is between RM800 to RM900. It is different from the ‘hard-top’ which usually costs around RM1,000 and the texture is smoother,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a surfer from Teluk Kalong, Mohammad Nazmie Saidin, 27, said that the sport is becoming popular among the local young people, prompting him to become an instructor.

“It is to produce more new talents who can not only represent the state (Terengganu) but also the country one day,” he said, adding that his surfing class is free of charge. - Bernama