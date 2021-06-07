Hulu Terengganu’s largest cluster triggered by interstate travels, Hari Raya visits

KUALA TERENGGANU: The largest Covid-19 cluster in the Hulu Terengganu district, namely the Kampung Matang cluster which has so far recorded 127 positive cases, was triggered by interstate travels and visits during the recent Aidilfitri celebration.

Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the cluster was detected after 19 individuals from two families tested positive for Covid-19.

“Up till now, the Kampung Matang cluster has spread to three other villages, namely Felcra Bukit Kepah, Kampung Tengkawang and Kampung Pulau Kudat and it is still active.

“The cluster has reached its fifth generation, involving 725 close contacts and so far, there are 975 samples still awaiting results,” she said in a post on her Facebook, today.

Dr Nor Azimi hoped that the stories of Covid-19 cases that are often shared on her Facebook could serve as a lesson and reminder to all quarters that they should not take the standard operating procedures lightly.

“If this situation persists and new clusters continue to emerge, will we be able to flatten the Covid-19 curve in two weeks?

“Self-lockdown is very important. If we stay at home, we will not be infected or infect others. Insyaallah, prevention is much better than cure,” she said. -Bernama