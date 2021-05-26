‘Human factor’ among various aspects in LRT accident probe — Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Human factor is just one facet of the investigation into the accident involving two LRT Kelana Jaya trains on Monday, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

Wee said the investigation would also take into consideration an entire range of technical and operational components in connection with the tragic collision.

He said this in a statement today to address perceptions that “human error” has been conclusively determined as a cause of the accident

On Monday night, two Kelana Jaya Line LRT trains - one carrying passengers and the other being tested - collided in the tunnel area between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations, injuring 213 passengers onboard.

He said the nine-person ministerial-level investigative committee, headed by Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak and tasked to subject matter experts, had begun to examine various aspects of the incident, including the human factor.

He said the hostler involved in the incident had been tested negative for drugs and the person must be allowed the opportunity to be heard in order to facilitate the investigation without premature judgements.

“The investigation will continue to look into how and why safety barriers were breached which caused the incident and propose full safety recommendations to prevent such an event from happening again,“ he said.

Wee said the investigation committee would also seek the views of external parties whose expertise can assist in compiling the final report.

“Safety of the LRT transport system as a vital public resource cannot be compromised. Therefore, finding gaps in safety must be paramount,“ he said.

On the victims’ condition, Wee said 67 persons were treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, 61 of whom had been discharged and six remain warded, with three under critical care. — Bernama