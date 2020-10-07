Human Resource Ministry employee tests positive for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resource Ministry said today that one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is now being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

The ministry said following the detection of the case, it had taken immediate preventive measures such as submitting a list of the infected employee’s close contacts to the Health Ministry and disinfecting the relevant office space and areas of its building.

“The close contacts of the employee have undergone health screening and are observing home quarantine,” it said in a statement.

It said all programmes and activities of the ministry had been postponed with immediate effect until Oct 16. — Bernama