Human Resources Ministry studying other methods to speed up Socso compensation

BATU GAJAH: The Human Resources Ministry is studying other methods to speed up compensation payments to Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributors who have been rejected by the medical board.

Its minster, V. Sivakumar said currently, Socso was bound by existing law, which is to pay compensation based on legal provisions and through the advice of doctors and the appeals board.

“Neither Socso nor I as minister have the authority to do more than what’s stated in the law,” he told reporters in reply to allegations by some Socso contributors who filed complaints about their compensation applications being rejected.

He also said that the ministry would conduct several engagement sessions with Socso before tabling amendments to the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 soon to encourage more women to return to work.

On the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), he said that 142,079 housewives have contributed under this scheme between Dec 1 last year till Feb 20.

From the total, 135,281 individuals registered with e-Kasih and contributed through the Employees’ Provident Fund’s (EPF) i-Suri, with their contributions being sponsored by the government for a year.

He also said that 776,742 people out of almost 2 million jobseekers registered with MYFutureJobs managed to find new jobs as of Feb 10. - Bernama