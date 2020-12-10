Human rights teetering on the brink

PETALING JAYA: Human rights have taken a beating in Malaysia this year, and women, migrant workers and the marginalised are at the receiving end.

Promised reforms have been stalled or even consigned to the rubbish heap. Gains that have been achieved have been lost.

Worse than that, according to Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Jerald Joseph, is the deafening silence on the part of the government to the violations of the people’s most basic rights.

“This has made the environment for human rights in Malaysia even less friendly and less favourable,” he told theSun.

As Malaysians mark World Human Rights Day with the rest of humanity today, a re-examination of the records shows that the country’s achievements have been less than sterling.

For a start, the people’s right to choose a government has been taken away. Governments legitimately elected by the people have fallen because a few people’s representatives decided to cross the aisle.

But politics is just one of many wrongs that have beset human rights in Malaysia. “Our treatment of the Rohingya refugees is a case in point,” Jerald said.

In July, Human Rights Watch, an international human rights watchdog, condemned Malaysia for prosecuting Rohingyas for illegal entry rather than accord them the status of refugees.

“I still believe that the Malaysian society is compassionate and empathetic but some ugly incidents have put this quality to the test,” Jerald said. “Reforms have been halted, and we are not pursuing the good things.”

He said the government is too focused on politics, leaving human rights on the sideline. “Suhakam has not had a chance to meet any minister from the current government except one. Under the previous government, we had more than 10 ministerial meetings within the first 11 months of its administration,” he added.

Women’s Aid Organisation deputy executive director Yu Ren Chung noted that the number of domestic abuse cases has risen 3.6 times this year, and he attributed it mostly to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic and the movement control order have disproportionately affected women,” he told theSun. He said being forced to stay at home for prolonged periods leave women more vulnerable to domestic violence.

“More women than men have lost their jobs, and women are taking more of the care burden than men.”

He said the change of government has also put many reforms on hold. “The Sexual Harassment Bill, prohibition of workplace discrimination based on gender, the introduction of the seven-day paternity leave, making stalking an offence and the Gender Equality Bill have all seen little progress this year,” he added.

Yu and Jerald agree that some measures, such as allocations for childcare facilities and domestic violence centres as well as the Health Ministry’s handling of Covid-19 are positive steps, but more needs to be done.

“Human rights are still not at the top of the national agenda, and this is a disappointment,” said Jerald.

“The universal concept of human rights must be brought back. We cannot allow politics to hijack this important agenda,” he added.