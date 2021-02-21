Human skeletal remains found in Brickfields

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21: Human skeletal remains were found in bushes in Jalan Kerayong, Brickfields here, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar today said that the skeletal remains were found by two Bangladeshi workers while cutting grass at an empty plot of a farm at about 12.30 pm.

“We are in the process of identifying the victim as the remains were found in a state of decomposition and the skull was found about three feet away from the body,” Anuar told Bernama.

A red t-shirt inscribed with ‘Seven Saints’ was found beside the body, he said, adding that checks found that the area had neither closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera nor security guard.

“The Forensic Unit personnel, Detective Dog unit (K9) and pathologists from Kuala Lumpur Hospital were also present at the scene to conduct investigations,” he added.

Anuar urged anyone with missing relatives to come forward and help the investigation as well as the identification process.

Those with information on the case should contact the Brickfields police hotline at 03-2297 9222 or the City police hotline at 03-2115 9999.- Bernama