Human skeleton found in a bush in Kuala Krai

KOTA BHARU: The discovery of skeletal remains in a bush near Kampung Batu Balai, Kuala Krai yesterday is believed to have solved the mystery of the disappearance of a senior citizen who was reported missing a month ago.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Suzaimi Mohammad said the police received the report on the discovery from the public at about 5.30pm.

Initial investigations by the police at the location found human skeletal remains along with a can and a T-shirt, he said when contacted here today.

Suzaimi said the remains were found about one kilometre away from where a 73-year-old man was last seen before he was reported missing on Oct 24.

“The police believe the remains were that of the missing senior citizen Che Ya Che Mood who was reported left his house at 6am that day for recreational activities,” he said.

The remains were sent to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for post mortem. - Bernama