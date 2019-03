PORT DICKSON: Police found a human skull in a forest near Taman Intan Perdana here, yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said, on finding the skull a member of the public had informed the police via a call to Teluk Kemang Police Station at 6pm.

“Following that, the police went to the scene with forensic officers from the Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters and on investigating found an object believed to be part of a human skull, which is yet to be identified.

“The finding has thus far been classified as due to sudden death and further investigations will continue,” he said in a statement here, today.

He urged members of the public who have lost any family members in the last six months to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama