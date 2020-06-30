Human trafficking rings in three states crippled

KUALA LUMPUR: Three human trafficking syndicates, made up of locals and foreigners, were busted by police in three states in special operations since June 4.

The Otong Gang in Johor, Halim Gang in Perak and Husen Maungdaw Gang in Penang are responsible for bringing in thousands of illegal immigrants into the country, and for other organised crime activities.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today a total of 111 members from the three gangs, aged between 28 and 68, were arrested. He said police seized about RM1.5 million worth of items from the suspects.

Huzir said the Otong Gang was found to be actively smuggling migrants since 2014.

“The gang is led by an Indonesian man known as Otong, and has an estimated membership of about 57 individuals, and is active in smuggling migrants on the east coast of Johor,“ he said without disclosing details of the operation leading to the arrests.

Twenty-four enforcement personnel, comprising of 17 police officers, five soldiers and two immigration officers were also arrested to assist in investigations.

Huzir said the operations were carried out to put an end to the gangs’ activities and also to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus from migrants.

He said part of those held will be charged in court this week.