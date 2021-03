PETALING JAYA: Being humane, approachable and empathetic, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) set out to bring people closer to the force when he reported for duty 13 months ago.

With the motto “one good deed a day”, he was ready to realise the goal for almost 400 days.

An idealist, he walked the talk from day one.

Through his many acts of kindness, the district top cop emerged as a shining example of a fine policeman.

Nik Ezanee’s amiable and compassionate approach towards the masses not only led to his own officers emulating him but also those from other police districts.

For his dynamic performance in improving the district police force, his bosses in Bukit Aman have now tasked him with a bigger role – to take charge of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and fight crime in Selangor.

About two weeks ago, Bukit Aman announced Nik Ezanee’s promotion to senior assistant commissioner and he will assume the role as officer-in-charge of the CID next month.

In an exclusive interview yesterday, theSun met the 43-year-old police officer, who commended residents for their goodwill and cooperation with police.

“I will dearly miss working with the good people of PJ. It is clear we cannot perform at our peak without the support of the people. I thank them for this, for the crucial information and feedback they shared with us throughout my tenure here. Thank you too for your trust and faith in me,” he said.

He urged them to also extend their cooperation to his successor ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid who will report for duty next month.

“He has the same principles and values. Just trust him and he will do better than me in serving the residents. I truly believe this.”

An advocate for “de-militarising” the police force, Nik Ezanee said as much as police are required to be firm and strict in enforcing the law, it was critical to “humanise the badge”.

“There is a need to be humane first before being steadfast in enforcing the law. If we are honest and put our hearts to our job, people will respect us. Respect is earned, not given. Our job gives us authority, how we act will decide if we will earn respect. I feel for my personnel. They put in long hours. I have to ensure their welfare too and set an example. If I take money from kingpins, then they will. A leader must indoctrinate his personnel with good values and principles,” he said.

Asked how he won the trust of the people, Nik Ezanee believes it was a result of the transparency practised, and the willingness to take time to listen to their issues.

He said he had regularly received tip-offs and information on criminal activities from the public, including those from other states.

With all eyes on him, the humble police officer said he was uncomfortable with the attention.

“It makes me uncomfortable and I do not want it to inflate my ego. However, I will appreciate it if the principles and values we have applied successfully are highlighted so that they become a tradition of the police force. Then we will rise and shine as a force. It should not be about one person. It is so easy to do good deeds. You can’t go wrong doing good,” he said.

Asked about his best experiences while serving as PJ police chief, Nik Ezanee named the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order as an extraordinary episode that enabled a new learning curve for police.

“It was something new and challenging. As much as the pandemic has brought hardship to the masses, it brought us closer to the public. Who would have thought the police will be working so closely with the Health Department, Welfare Department, local councils and other agencies? But we did, and closer ties were built among us. We worked together as one.”

Nik Ezanee said even though his new position will not take him to the ground to meet the public, he will continue reaching out to them. He thanked his deputy, Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, who he described as his “pillar of strength” who assisted him immensely in executing his duties.

He said working closely with the media also helped in the dissemination of police work, awareness and mending fake news.