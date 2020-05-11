Humanitarian aid must be blind to religion, race, colour: Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Humanitarian aid must be blind to religion, race and skin colour, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix).

In regard to this, the former Federal Territories Mufti chose to lead by example.

In his Facebook posting today, he shared photos and stories of the department’s #MUSAADAHCOVID19 aid programme that reaches all religions.

“I received a message from my friend Reverend Jonathan Jesudas from Petaling Jaya Tamil Methodist Church about 15 non-Muslim families in Desa Mentari PJ who need essential aid during CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) period.

“Alhamdullilah, today I have been informed that special aid from the department (Religious Affairs) have reached them through an appointed NGO,” he said in his posting that has been shared by more than 200 accounts to date.

Zulkifli said, during MCO on March and April, RM132 million had been spent by agencies under the department to help more than 200,000 people in need nationwide, and of the total, over 2,000 were non-Muslims.

“In the matter of humanitarian aid, we are religion, race and skin colour blind. That is the spirit of Malaysians. May we overcome this trial together until the end,” he said. — Bernama