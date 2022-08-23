Hundreds gather outside court for ‘Najib’s D-Day’

PETALING JAYA: A crowd has gathered early this morning at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya to show their solidarity for Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

It is not known if the five-man bench will deliver its decision today, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The group is believed to have been ferried via 10 buses from all across the peninsula, including from his constituency in Pekan, Pahang.

Najib is appealing against the 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine that was imposed on him by Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International money.