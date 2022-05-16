Hundreds of houses in Kuala Kedah hit by flash floods

ALOR SETAR: About 300 houses in Kampung Cina and the surrounding area in Kuala Kedah were affected by flash floods due to high tide and heavy rain at about 12 noon today.

A Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson said that the department received a call regarding the flood incident at 12.13 pm but so far no temporary evacuation centre (PPS) has been opened.

“The JBPM is monitoring the affected areas. All the affected victims have managed to move to safe areas,” he told Bernama today.

He also said that all roads are passable by vehicles. - Bernama