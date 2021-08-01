Hunt for Covid-19 positive detainees who fled quarantine centre

PENAMPANG: Police are tracking down four detainees, including three Filipino immigrants, who escaped while being quarantined at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Center (PKRC) at the Native Courts Training Institute here, early this morning.

Penampang district police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the four fled at 3.30am.

He said the Filipinos involved were Mohd Rahman Basir, 24, Mohd Diyazmir Razif Rudyaz, 20, and Salman Arip, 19, while the fourth, a local man, was identified as Arippian Abdul, 27.

“The detainees were transferred from the Penampang police station lock-up to the PKRC on July 24 after being confirmed positive for Covid-19,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Those who have information have been urged to contact the Penampang district police headquarters operations room at 088-723961 or any nearby police station.

-Bernama