Hunt still on for 72 Rohingya escapees: Police

ALOR SETAR: Police are still tracking down the remaining 72 Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot near Bandar Baharu on Wednesday (April 20).

Kedah Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said eight detainees were recaptured yesterday and today, while efforts to track down the remaining escapees are ongoing.

“As of this evening, 72 more detainees have yet to be found and the operation to track them down is still going on,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident that occurred early Wednesday morning, 528 Rohingya detainees broke out from the detention depot. Six of them, however, were killed after they were hit by a vehicle while attempting to escape on an expressway. - Bernama