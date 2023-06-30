Hunt still on for two Indonesians missing in Tawau jungle since June 24

TAWAU: An oil palm plantation worker and his nephew are still missing almost a week since they went on a hunting trip in a jungle nearby the OP 6A Usahawan Borneo Brumas Farm, here.

Tawau District deputy police chief Supt Champin Piuh said the two Indonesians identified as Iwan Musakir, 33, and Al Fajriada, 11, had gone hunting with six other men at 4 pm (on June 24) but went their separate ways.

“The next day, six of the victims’ friends had gathered and waited outside the jungle area since 9 am, but until 2 pm, the two had still failed to come out.

“The distance of the hunting location from the main road is approximately 40 km with an approximate travel time of two hours using a four-wheel drive; these six men later informed their family and other friends for help in finding the two victims,” he said here today.

Champin said a report on the missing victims was received on June 28 (Wednesday), after which a search and rescue operation was immediately activated.

“Currently, the search for the victims in the forest area is ongoing involving police and the fire and rescue department, as well as employees of the farm,” he added. - Bernama