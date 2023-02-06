Hunting poses far greater danger to biodiversity than palm oil, says Fadillah

LONDON: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has hit out at the anti-palm oil lobby, saying that hunting poses a far greater threat to biodiversity than oil palm plantations.

“Here’s the truth: orangutan numbers have remained rock-solid at 11,000 for the past five years. It’s time to redirect our focus,” he said in his keynote address on “Sustainable Trade and Responsible Business Practice in A New Global Area” at the International Sustainable Palm Oil Forum in London today.

Fadillah, who is also the plantation and commodities minister, said the western media needs to address the “elephant in the room”.

“Let’s separate fact from fiction and confront the real challenges head-on,” he said at the forum, which included parliamentary lobby groups and civil society organisations.

“The palm oil industry is not the environmental villain it’s made out to be. In fact, it is a shining example of sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) friendly practices.

“Unlike other crops, oil palm trees act as carbon superheroes, absorbing carbon dioxide and transforming our plantations into carbon sinks.

“Don’t just take my word for it – the Forestry and Forest Product Research Institute in Japan confirms that oil palm outperforms natural forests by absorbing four times more carbon dioxide.

“When it comes to carbon sequestration, palm oil is far superior to soya, rapeseed, and sunflower.”

Fadillah said Malaysia stands firm in its commitment to sustainability and conservation.

“We have left no stone unturned in protecting our biodiversity. From the Sepilok orangutan rehabilitation centre to the turtle island reserve, Sipadan island reserve, and Danum Valley, our projects speak volumes about our dedication to preserving our natural heritage.

“Our commitment to the environment knows no bounds. The Malaysian palm oil green conservation foundation doesn’t stop at orangutans, it extends its protective embrace to various wildlife species,” he said.-Bernama