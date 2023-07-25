Husband and wife caught with Heroin worth over RM88,000

IPOH: Police arrested a married couple and a teenage girl along with heroin worth RM88,917.90 during a raid on a house in Jelapang on Sunday (July 23).

Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the three, the husband and wife aged 30 and 27 and the wife’s 19-year-old sister, were arrested at about 3 pm.

He said the couple tested positive for morphine and the man also had a criminal record.

“Upon inspecting a car parked in the house compound, police found an estimated 10.713 grammes of heroin and equipment used for packaging drugs,” he said.

He said action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, with the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) confiscating 22 pieces of jewellery worth RM82,668 and three vehicles worth RM109,500.

Mohd Yusri said the syndicate is believed to have actively started distributing drugs for the local market in the state last September.

“The couple has been remanded for six days while the woman’s sister has been remanded for three days from yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.-Bernama