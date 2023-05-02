Husband and wife killed in crash on LPT2

CHUKAI: A couple were killed and their three children slightly injured after their multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed at KM274 of the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) near the Cheneh toll plaza exit here today.

Arbain Baharudin, 47, and his wife, Rosmawati Bakar @ Lalar, 48, a teacher at Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang, died on the spot of serious head and body injuries in the 4 pm accident.

Their children, Farah Najwa, 20; Fatin Najla; 10; and Faikal Nabila, eight; were treated at Hospital Kemaman for light injuries to the face, legs and hands.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the Toyota Estima was believed to have gone out of control and hit the road railings on the left, before spinning several times and crashing into the highway divider.

The impact caused the couple to be thrown between five and 10 metres from their vehicle, he added.

The family were said to be on their way home to Kerteh in Terengganu after sending another son to Politekniik Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in Kuantan, Pahang. - Bernama