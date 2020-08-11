Husband charged with lecturer’s murder

SEPANG: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his wife, whose body was found dead in a car last July 30.

Mohd Hairil Izzuan A Samad, 41, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Ayuni Izzaty Sulaiman, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering Maizatulnisa Othman, 40, a lecturer at Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), at Tasik Cyber Valley Park, Jalan Persiaran Sepang, Cyberjaya, between 11am last July 29 and 1.04am the following day.

No bail was allowed and the court set Sept 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Faraheen Yahya prosecuted. — Bernama