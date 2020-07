PETALING JAYA: The husband of a well-known culinary Youtuber has been remanded for three days under suspicion of an offence involving a dangerous weapon during an incident at an Ipoh hospital on Monday.

According to reports by Astro Awani, the suspect was said to have been under the influence of alcohol when he brought a sickle to the hospital to find his brother-in-law concerning a family dispute.

It was also reported that the suspect, in a fit of anger, physically assaulted his wife at the hospital compound.