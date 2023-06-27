Husband, wife and their eight-month old baby among four killed in tragic accident near Kulim

ALOR SETAR: A couple and their eight-month old baby girl were among four killed in a tragic accident involving a car and a trailer truck at Jalan Kulim-Baling, Padang Meha, Kulim, today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Public Relations Officer (JBPM) Supt Abdul Rahim Che Omar said the department received a call about the incident at 4.06pm today.

According to Abdul Rahim, the four who died in the accident were the mother of the baby, aged 30, her 32-year-old husband, the eight-month old baby and a 59-year-old woman while two other children who were in the car suffered serious injuries.

He added that all four died at the location of the accident.

“The accident involved a Perodua Bezza car and a trailer. Two other children, a boy aged six and the two-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahim said fire fighters managed to extricate all six victims who were trapped inside the car. The bodies of the four who died was handed over to the police while the two injured children were taken to the Kulim Hospital for treatment.-Bernama