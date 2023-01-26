Husband, wife charged with submitting false claims for Penjana

ALOR SETAR: A husband and wife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to three counts of submitting false documents to claim the Penjana Kerjaya incentives, amounting to RM29,100, from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in 2021.

The accused, Anuar Che Lat, 53, and his wife, Rohana Othman, 55, who are the owners of a company, are accused of committing the offences at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Teluk Wanjah, here on March 9, June 20 and Aug 23, 2021.

They were charged with the common intention of submitting documents in the name of the company, Widad Tours and Travel, which contained false details, namely a list of individuals purportedly their employees, to Socso officers to claim the incentives.

All charges are framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same law, which provides for imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the subject matter of the offence or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC prosecuting officer Salizawaty Abd Samad proposed the court impose bail of RM15,000 with one surety for each charge.

However, lawyer Rahamathullah Baharudeen representing the two accused appealed for both his clients to be allowed a low bail of RM5,000 for all charges.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah then set bail of RM21,000 in one surety for all charges, for each accused.

The court also set Feb 27 for mention for the submission of documents. - Bernama