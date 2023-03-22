Husband, wife plead not guilty to cheating trader in sale of eggs

ALOR GAJAH: A husband and wife pleaded not guilty in the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court today to cheating a trader in a business transaction involving 4,245 cartons of eggs.

Mohamed Hafiz Ibrahim, 35, and Intan Hafiezah Roslan, 34, both not represented, were accused of cheating Muhammad Syafiq Bashir Ahmed, 32, and deceiving him into believing the eggs would be delivered to him on Jan 2 and tricking him to make deposits into a bank account in stages amounting to RM52,990.

They were accused of committing the offence at Lot 942, Simpang Ampat from Dec 13, 2022, to Jan 3, 2023, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both.

Mohamed Hafiz was also charged with impersonating a military officer with the rank of captain and wearing an attire resembling those used by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel to deceive the victim at Teck Ping Chan Agriculture Sdn Bhd in Alor Gajah here at 5pm on Dec 13, 2022.

The charges were framed under Sections 170 and 171 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both and a maximum prison sentence of three months or a fine of RM400 or both.

Mohamed Hafiz was also separately charged with impersonating a lawyer to deceive a businessman, Ahmad Farizal Abdul Hajat, 43, to solve a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) on Dec 16 and Dec 21, 2022, at an eatery in Simpang Ampat, thus prompting Ahmad Farizal to transfer RM3,000 to a bank account.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term from one to ten years, whipping and a fine.

Meanwhile, Intan Hafiezah was accused of receiving RM3,000 without a reasonable explanation as to how the money was obtained between Dec 16 and Dec 21, 2022, under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 336) which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or a jail term of up to a year or both.

Magistrate Nurul Bahiyah Kamaluddin set bail for the couple at RM21,500 and fixed May 5 for case mention and lawyer appointment. - Bernama