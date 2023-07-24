Husband, wife remanded three days over abuse of power probe

KUALA TERENGGANU: A husband and wife have been remanded for three days until Wednesday to facilitate investigation into abuse of power in the process of obtaining a project worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The order to remand the couple was issued by Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood.

They are being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The male suspect who is also a civil servant in his 30s was suspected of recommending his parents’ company, which is managed by his wife, who is in her 40s, to obtain the project from a government department in Terengganu since 2019.

The couple were arrested yesterday at 6 pm and 3.30 pm respectively at the state MACC office.

It is learnt that the MACC also seized several luxury vehicles belonging to the couple, worth more than RM100,000. - Bernama