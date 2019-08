KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah told the High Court here today that he personally met with Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak more than 20 times to voice his concern over the country’s administration, including on the RM4 billion loan by SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) from the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).

Ahmad Husni, 67, who is the 56th prosecution witness, said this during cross-examination by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, on the 50th day of the former premier’s trial involving RM42 million in SRC funds.

He said he would meet and discuss with Najib if he found something was wrong and involved the (then) prime minister.

“If something was wrong, it should be fixed,” he said, adding that the Cabinet meetings which he attended rarely discussed matters to approve the proposal for the government to issue the guarantee letter for SRC loans.

“When I was Minister of Finance II, discussions in the Cabinet were rare. Mostly, they (Cabinet members) just agreed with what was tabled. One person tables and the rest agree. That’s the reality in the Cabinet, except matters pertaining to 1MDB,” he added.

Ahmad Husni also said he did not object to SRC’s second application for a government guarantee of RM2 billion loan from KWAP in 2012 because he knew there was nothing he could do.

He said he was not in the country when the second loan application by SRC was tabled and approved by the Cabinet.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing was before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali. — Bernama