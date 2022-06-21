‘Hustle culture’ new norm among millennials

PETALING JAYA: Despite being stereotyped as lazy, entitled and work-shy, millennials are proving that they are quite the opposite.

Many young people are obsessed with working hard. However, their dedication to work may not be commendable.

Called “hustle culture”, Industrial and Organisational Psychologist Assoc Prof Dr Hazalizah Hamzah (pix) defined it as pure workaholism.

“It is just a more trendy term to represent workaholism. Both terms indicate working compulsively, excessively hard and for long hours, which bring harmful effects in terms of their mental and physical health, apart from destroying relationships.

“These people tend to feel they have not done enough, and they work even harder and longer. They also often feel extremely guilty if they use their time for other things.”

She said as a result, they have less time to rest, socialise and do things that are equally important such as spending time with loved ones or going on vacations.

“However, hustle culture may not necessarily lead to professional burnout as there are three dimensions to this – emotional exhaustion, cynicism or depersonalisation and reduced personal efficacy.

“Burnout may not occur if the individuals voluntarily work excessively and enjoys doing it,” she said.

Nevertheless, if an individual starts to suffer from the effects of hustle culture, then they must seek help.

“Family members or close friends can identify individuals who are facing negative consequences from overworking.”

Human resource expert Srithren Krishnan said when businesses slowed down, the trend of overworking became common among those in their 20s as they shouldered the responsibility of supporting their immediate family, paying off loans and the like.

“However, today it’s all about the ‘rise-and-grind culture’, where one works harder, faster and longer to achieve their wants and needs,” he said.

As with most things, hustle culture comes with its own set of pros and cons.

“The core of this mentality is that ‘if you work hard enough, you will become successful earlier in life’. The more successful you are, the more powerful and cash-rich you are. Business people would like to become millionaires before the age of 40 and retire early to enjoy their wealth,” Srithren said.

He added that asserting this culture as a lifestyle is what made them billionaires.

“In Elon Musk’s words: ‘Nobody ever changed the world in 40 hours a week.’”

Hence, one cannot deny that working hard and long hours have helped some young people achieve their dreams and goals, or explore their passion to live a luxurious life which provided the financial freedom and success or meet the minimum to experience city life,” Srithren said.

“Be that as it may, the hustle culture increases stress, challenges work-life balance and even strains personal relationships.

“For example, in my previous employment, most of my team members did not have a partner due to their long working hours throughout the week.

“Some even exceeded their marriageable age.”