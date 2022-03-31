Hutan Melintang Ferry Terminal still not fully operational: Exco

IPOH: The Hutan Melintang International Ferry Terminal in Bagan Datuk is still not fully operational, although the country’s borders will be reopened from tomorrow (April 1).

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the state government needed time to conduct a detailed study of several matters, especially related to security aspects at the terminal.

“Thus far there is no proposal to reopen (the terminal) as we are conducting studies in several matters such as suitability in terms of time, and other requirements such as safety and convenience before we can reopen the terminal.

“It is possible (to reopen) after the study, but not immediately,” he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Jalan Utama Meru Raya-Klebang extension project at Jalan Lebuh Klebang Putra today.

Mohd Zolkafly said as of now, the state government had not received a proposal from any party for the ferry terminal to resume operations, after almost two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I received this information (the proposal to reopen the terminal) only unofficially; thus far, they have not submitted it to my office,” he said.

The Hutan Melintang Ferry Terminal used to be the focus of Indonesians working in the country to return to their hometowns via Teluk Nibung Port in Tanjung Balai, Sumatra, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, in a different development, he said the construction of a new highway line as an alternative route to the north from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, without going through the Menora Tunnel, is expected to be implemented this year.

“There are only a few technical matters that are still in the discussion stage, to be resolved by the developer with the state and federal governments.

“We hope that the matter can be resolved immediately, and once it is completed we will make the official announcement,” he said.

Previously, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the proposal submitted by a construction company was being considered as a measure to reduce congestion and reduce the rate of accidents that often occur near the Menora Tunnel. - Bernama