HWUM’s appeal project aims to support B40 students

PUTRAJAYA: As part of Heriot-Watt University’s 200th Anniversary and history of widening access to education, Heriot-Watt University Malaysia (HWUM) has introduced the 1821 Appeal Project Malaysia to support students from B40 communities.

HWUM will be awarding 20 full scholarships including cost of living subsidy through the initiative to students from these communities, in the next two years.

Through the 1821 Appeal Project Malaysia, the University aims to narrow the education gap and to provide equal access to high-quality UK education through Heriot-Watt University to these students.

The opportunity is extended to talented SPM, STPM, and UEC students, enabling them to improve their quality of life and attain their dreams. The University aspires to extend the initiative to deserving students until the year 2035.

HWUM Provost and Chief Executive Officer Professor Mushtak Al-Atabi, says, “Many students from B40 families in Malaysia do not have the opportunity to access the world-class, global education they deserve for a multitude of reasons caused by their families’ financial position.

“Through a ground-breaking new programme of scholarships which include pastoral care, students are mentored by senior students throughout their studies, our 1821 Appeal Project Malaysia aims to support more young Malaysians from underserved segments of our community to study with us, increasing equal opportunities for these students to discover their purpose in life, and to mobilise that purpose into positive impact on the world,” he added.

HWUM launched the HWUM 1821 Appeal Project with an Aspiration Workshop that was attended by over 50 students from all over Malaysia.