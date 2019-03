JOHOR BARU: The hydrogen cyanide gas detected from the pollution in Sungai Kim Kim is the product of the reaction of chemical waste dumped into the river and its effect is not as hazardous as pure cyanide, says Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis (pix).

Hence, he hopes that people will not worry as the impact was not as severe as exposure to the original cyanide gas.

“The pure cyanide which is used as a chemical weapon is dangerous.

“The hydrogen cyanide (cyanide from the pollution of Sungai Kim Kim) is harmful but it is the result of the reaction of waste materials. The reading rate is also not very harmful. So, I hope this can be rectified,” he told reporters here, today.

He said this in response to public concern over the detection of hydrogen cyanide gas in chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim last week.

Yahaya met reporters after pointing out the area where patients had to undergo the decontamination process before getting treatment at Medic Base, Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium here, today.

Regarding the decontamination process, he said it was a step that every victim who has the ‘Kim Kim symptom’ has to go through, before being given treatment by health workers.

“The decontamination process using the ‘Hazmat Shower’ involved about 22 fire officials and personnel together with the Emergency Services Assistance Unit (EMRS).

“It is to ensure the safety of the staff because when many victims come for treatment, things also affect the medical personnel.

“So they (the victims) need to be decontaminated first before entering the treatment area,” he said. — Bernama