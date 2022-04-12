Hyperactive child dies from apartment’s 11th floor fall

KUALA LUMPUR: A six-year old child with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) died yesterday, believed to have fallen from his home on the 11th floor, Pangsapuri Intan in Taman Puchong Intan, Subang Jaya, near here.

Subang Jaya district police chief, ACP Abd Khalid Othman (pix) in a statement said information on the incident was received at 6.45 pm.

He said the child’s body was found face up on the roof of the car park on level two of the apartment building.

“The initial investigation found that the victim who had ADHD or was hyperactive, was playing a video game with three siblings before he went missing.

“During the incident, the victim’s mother was at home, working via online, while the father was at a temple,” he added.

Abd Khalid said so far, police found no criminal element in the case while the investigation was still being conducted under Section 33 of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama