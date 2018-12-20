Hypermarket, duty-free shop get stern warning for selling unsafe products in Labuan

LABUAN: Malaysia’s established hypermarket and popular duty-free chocolate shop among retailers issued stern warning for non-compliance with Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985 in an integrated operation led by Health Department in collaboration with Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and Labuan Corporation today.

They were also found to have sold expired and dented products which are not safe for consumption.

During the two-hour operation, seven premises were checked and 77 types of food products worth RM504.52 were seized.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said despite some positive improvement among retailers of being ethical in business, it was quite disappointing when some were still found selling expired and dented products.

“Some of them were also found to be non-compliant with the labelling regulations and that will always confuse the consumers.

“We are aggressive in organising operations against such retailers. So far this year, we have checked 1,064 food premises including food stalls,“ he told reporters after leading the operation at Giant Hypermarket and Skypark here today. — Bernama