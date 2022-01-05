I am answerable only to advisory board, says MACC chief

PETALING JAYA: MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said he did not immediately respond to allegations on his shareholdings because he had done nothing wrong, Malaysiakini reports.

Speaking briefly at a press conference this afternoon, he said he is answerable only to the MACC Corruption Prevention Advisory Board, also known as LPPR, and had given his explanation about the issue to them.

“In the stock issue, I did not commit any wrongdoing; accusations that have said that I have a conflict of interest from my end have no basis,” he reportedly said.

It was also reported that Azam will take legal action against those who had defamed him over the share issues.