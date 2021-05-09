I am blessed with long life - Abdul Khalid

SHAH ALAM: “I am still here, blessed with long life and good health by Allah to observe daily fasting,” said former Selangor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim. (pix)

Abdul Khalid posted the message through his Facebook account @Abdul Khalid Ibrahim early morning today after his family and officers received several messages claiming that he had died.

“Thank you to all who asked about my condition and continue to pray for my wellbeing,” he said.

In the same posting, Abdul Khalid and his wife also expressed condolences to the family of the individual named Khalid Ibrahim. -Bernama