KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has declined a personal invitation by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to join him in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), saying he was content at staying in Umno.

“I’m quite happy where I am, thank you,” he told reporters when met in Parliament, here, today.

When pressed for further comments if he had been personally approached to join PPBM, Khairy merely said “enough, enough”, adding that he was unaware Syed Saddiq had mentioned him by name.

On Sunday, the PPBM Youth chief took to Twitter to invite Khairy to join his party, urging the latter to abandon the far-right view growing within the Umno-PAS pact.

“As Umno-PAS steer further to the right, it’s time for Bersatu to position itself as the centrist party for the Malays.

“I would like to invite Khairy to join Bersatu. Join the likes of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“Together, we can move Malaysia forward,” he had said.

Syed Saddiq’s comment came in light of Mahathir’s call for all the Malay parties in the country to unite and join PPBM to consolidate the community’s political power.