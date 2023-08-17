‘I am not among victims of the plane crash in Elmina’: Ikwan Hafiz Jamaluddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Ikwan Hafiz Jamaluddin, the son of the late Tan Sri Dr Jamaluddin Jarjis, denied that he was among the 10 victims on board the ill-fated Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft that crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, this afternoon.

Ikwan Hafiz, 36, in a brief statement to Bernama, said the report published in the mainstream media stating he as among those listed on board the light aircraft was untrue and false.

“I regret the action carried out by a few irresponsible media practitioners who published news recklessly, without checking, thus causing speculation which distressed my family.

“In that regard, I request that the general public stop spreading this fake news. At the same time, on behalf of my family, I would like to express my condolences to the families of the victims involved,” he said.

Earlier, police confirmed that Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman who is also the Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was among the 10 people killed in the crash.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said in a statement that the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower had seen smoke rising from the crash site at 2.51 pm.

The aircraft had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm, heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang with six passengers and two crew members. -Bernama