I am not aware of agreement with Anifah: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) reiterated that he is not aware of an agreement that former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman would be offered a cabinet post if Barisan Nasional (BN) formed the government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ismail Sabri said lately many ‘stories’ have emerged, especially when the GE15 is just around the corner (Nov 19).

“Sometimes people are just throwing names, but there is no such offer but maybe when the person is not around at the said time, their name could be used. At this point of time all types of stories are emerging,” he told reporters after officiating a ground-breaking ceremony for the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) building, here today.

When asked to comment about claims that Anifah was offered a post in the cabinet by UMNO president if BN wins the GE15 and forms the government, Ismail Sabri said such a claim cannot be regarded as true because he is not aware of such a move.

“We should not regard such a claim as true. I am not aware,” he said.

Media reports had recently claimed that Anifah who is the Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president had during a Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign two days ago revealed that he was offered the post as a reward for not contesting in the GE15 but rather giving the opportunity to an UMNO candidate.

Ahmad Zahid who is also BN chairman later responded according to media reports that he had confirmed offering Anifah to be reappointed to the post if the coalition wins GE15. - Bernama